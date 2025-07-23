Andhra Pradesh Poised to Lead India’s Technological Future: CM Naidu

At the Investopia Global Summit held in Vijayawada, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu projected a bold and ambitious vision for Andhra Pradesh, declaring that the state is set to become a national leader in every emerging technology sector. Emphasising his government’s futuristic focus, Naidu confidently stated that Andhra Pradesh is ready to dominate fields such as drones, electronics, aerospace, and beyond.

“Name any emerging sector, and I assure you, Andhra Pradesh will take the lead,” said Naidu. “Whether it’s drones, electronics, or aerospace, our eyes are firmly set on the technologies of the future.”

He stressed the growing role of Artificial Intelligence in governance and service delivery, noting that his administration plans to adopt AI on a large scale. “We aim to leverage AI not just for administrative efficiency, but to fulfil our larger mission: to eliminate poverty and create sustainable prosperity for all,” he said.

Reaffirming his pro-investment stance, Naidu invited both domestic and global investors to view Andhra Pradesh as their next destination. With a unique 1,000-kilometre coastline, robust digital infrastructure, and a skilled workforce, the state is strategically positioned to support a wide range of industries.

He also highlighted the agricultural strengths of Andhra Pradesh, citing its leadership in agriculture, horticulture, aquaculture, and commercial crops, in addition to its momentum in digital innovation.

Looking ahead, Naidu outlined the state’s commitment to clean energy. He pledged Andhra Pradesh’s contribution of 160 GW towards India’s national target of 500 GW of renewable energy generation by 2030. As part of this effort, the Chief Minister recently launched the Green Hydrogen Valley initiative in Amaravati and reaffirmed plans to develop Quantum Valley, which will be India’s first high-tech quantum computing hub.

Echoing this vision, Minister Nara Lokesh revealed that Amaravati will soon house South Asia’s first 150-qubit quantum computer. Lokesh also pointed to the importance of Artificial Intelligence in governance and problem-solving, noting that AI tools are already being used to streamline operations such as documentation and meeting summaries. However, he acknowledged the challenge of determining the right kinds of jobs to create in a rapidly evolving AI-driven economy.

Naidu further revealed that Google is planning to build its largest data centre outside the United States in Visakhapatnam, which he called a landmark moment for the state’s digital transformation. Calling for long-term partnerships, Naidu assured investors of a stable and supportive environment. “We don’t just promise; we deliver. We see every investment through to its logical outcome. Trust is built through actions over time, not just words,” he concluded.

With its ambitious vision, favourable policies, and commitment to next-gen infrastructure, Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself at the forefront of India’s technological and economic future.