Sajjala to become a minister in Team Jagan?

Is the opposition’s attempt to corner CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s political advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy turning out to be a godsend for him? Will these critics ultimately help Sajjala to enter into the government and become a minister? Those watching YSRCP moves say that Sajjala is too happy with those criticizing him.

Everyone knows Sajjala as a soft-spoken man. Not just that. He speaks sense. Unlike the shouting brigade and the motor mouths of the party, Sajjala speaks reasonably and deflects criticism of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in a rational and objective way. He not only knows the ways of administration and legislature, but even knows how media functions. He was a top media executive in Udayam and Sakshi and has deep experience of the TV media. Hence, his statements are pithy and to-the-point.

However, YSRCP detractors recently went to the court over the appointment of CM’s advisors. Responding to this petition, the court has asked the government to give details of the advisors, their briefs, jurisdictions and functions. There was also a question about whether government’s advisors can make political statements.

To deflect all these criticisms, YS Jagan is reportedly mulling making Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy an MLC first and a minister next. If this is true, then Sajjala could get a plum department and could play a key role in the governance. This will mean he will become an important ministry and would be an important cog in Jagan government’s wheel.