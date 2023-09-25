Salaar back to Shoot Mode

Pan-Indian star Prabhas’ next film is Salaar and the film’s new release date is yet to be announced. The shoot of the film resumed yesterday in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Some portions of the pending shoot without Prabhas is happening. Prabhas underwent knee surgery and is in Europe. He is expected to return back very soon. The pending item song will be shot after Prabhas returns back from Europe.

The entire shoot of the film will be completed before October. The makers are yet to finalize the new release date. There are reports that Salaar is expected to release next year. Prashanth Neel is the director and Hombale Films are the producers. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in the role of the lead antagonist. Salaar will have a theatrical release in two parts.