Salman Khan and Shah Rukh coming for an Epic?

Yash Raj Films delivered a series of super hit films in the genre of action. Salman Khan is doing the franchise of Tiger and the latest one arrives this year. Shah Rukh Khan made a massive comeback with Pathaan and the film is racing towards the biggest hit in Bollywood. Aditya Chopra, the producer of both these films is coming up with a two-hero crossover film and it would feature Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan playing the lead roles. The basic plot of the film is locked already and the script work is happening for now.

Buzz says that the film would be a Tiger Vs Pathaan and more interesting updates are expected to be announced soon. Aditya Chopra along with Shridhar Raghavan is focused on the script. Both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan gave their initial nod for the film. This would be their first collaboration after Karan Arjun that released three decades ago. Shah Rukh Khan is also playing a cameo in Tiger 3 that has Salman Khan in the lead role. Salman too played a cameo in Shah Rukh’s recent offering Pathaan.