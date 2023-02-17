Ram Charan’s rare attempt for Shankar’s Film

Ram Charan is one of the finest actors and dancers of Telugu cinema. The actor shot fame across the nation with RRR and he is currently shooting for Shankar’s big-budget film that will head for a pan-Indian release next year. The latest update says that Ram Charan impressed Shankar and the team of RC15 with his stunning dance moves. The actor did an 80-second long dance move and it was approved on the first take. This left everyone in surprise. The shoot of the film is currently happening in Kurnool.

Kiara Advani is the leading lady and the actress is expected to join the sets of the film in this schedule. Srikanth, Anjali, Sunil and Jayaram would be seen in other important roles in this film. Ram Charan plays a dual role as a father and son in this film. Dil Raju is the producer and Thaman scores the music. This untitled film is aimed for 2023 release and the new release date would be announced very soon.