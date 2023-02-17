When Mahesh Babu won over Trivikram Srinivas

Superstar Mahesh Babu and top director Trivikram decided to work together for a film. After mass films minted gold in all the languages, Trivikram too wanted to test his luck with a stylish action entertainer featuring Mahesh in the lead role. Mahesh loved the script but he wanted to do a family entertainer that has the touch of Trivikram. The discussions went on and Mahesh even wanted to walk out of the project if Trivikram wants to go ahead with an action entertainer.

With all the top heroes occupied, Trivikram had to follow Mahesh and he finally picked up an out-and-out family entertainer. The dose of action is increased in this film and Mahesh loved the final draft completely. The shoot of the film commenced after Mahesh gave a clarity on the same. The shoot is happening without major breaks and the makers are keen to release this film during the Independence Day weekend this year. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and Thaman scores the music. Haarika and Hassine Creations are producing this untitled family entertainer.