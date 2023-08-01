The Telugu blockbuster “Samajavaragamana” has taken the OTT world by setting a new record by surpassing 200 million streaming minutes in just 72 hours on aha. Since its digital debut on 27th July, the film has captivated audiences with its exceptional storytelling and stellar performances.

aha has witnessed remarkable viewership numbers since the release of “Samajavaragamana,”. The film’s heartwarming blend of comedy, drama, and family entertainment has struck a chord with viewers, making it an instant hit.

The movie’s success is a testament to the talented cast, including the legendary Naresh, who has delivered yet another remarkable performance after the blockbuster hits “Malli Pelli” and “Intinti Ramayanam.” Sree Vishnu’s impeccable humour and Reba John’s comic timing have garnered immense praise from viewers.

Since its premiere, “Samajavaragamana” has received a staggering 18 million views in just four days, making it one of the most-watched films on aha.

aha’s extensive library continues to grow, offering a diverse selection of premium Telugu content, including movies, web series, reality shows, and exclusive originals. As the platform continues to curate compelling entertainment, viewers can look forward to more exciting releases.