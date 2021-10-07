Samantha shooting for NTR’s Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

Young Tiger NTR is hosting a tv show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu and the TRPs are decent. Ram Charan was present for the first episode and SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva surprised later. Superstar Mahesh Babu completed shooting for Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu recently and the episode is expected to be aired on Gemini TV during Dasara. Top actress Samantha is shooting for Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu with NTR on the sets in Annapurna Studios today. There are talks that the episode will be aired for Diwali this year.

NTR’s hosting skills are widely appreciated by the audience. Tarak who is done with the shoot of RRR is on a break and is completely focused on Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. He is cutting down the muscle he gained for RRR. His next film will be directed by Koratala Siva and the project is expected to start rolling very soon.