No Ravi Teja in Vikramarkudu 2?

Vikramarkudu happens to be one of the finest films in the careers of Rajamouli and Ravi Teja. The film was remade in several languages and the result was a blockbuster. After years, the film’s writer V Vijayendra Prasad penned the script for the sequel. SS Rajamouli has no time for Vikramarkudu 2 and Sampath Nandi has been roped in to direct the film. He was in talks with Ravi Teja for the film but the veteran actor signed a series of projects in the recent months.

Sampath Nandi staged a hunt for the lead actor and the project will be announced very soon. It is unclear if Sampath Nani heads with the title of Vikramarkudu 2 or if he changes the title of the film. Vijayendra Prasad penned the script considering Vikramarkudu in mind. More details about the cast, crew and the production house will be announced very soon.