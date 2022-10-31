Samantha’s Shaakuntalam goes Overbudget

After Rudhramadevi, Gunasekhar took up one more periodic film titled Shaakuntalam. Samantha played the title role and the film is made on a big-budget and it would head for a pan-Indian release next year. Due to the extensive post-production work and the pending 3D work, the film’s release is pushed from 2022. The film was planned on a budget of Rs 50 crores and Dil Raju joined the team as co-producer. But the final budget of the film crossed Rs 65 crores. The makers have to spend more for the pending post-production work and nationwide promotions. There would be a stress due to the mounting up interests because of the release delay.

Gunasekhar is pretty confident on the success of Shaakuntalam. If the film clicks, the makers can witness huge money as the film will head for a pan-Indian release. The non-theatrical deals are decent. Gunasekhar is also waiting for the release of Yashoda, Samantha’s next film. If the film fares well, it would be an advantage for Shaakuntalam. Yashoda is releasing on November 11th across the globe. Samantha is suffering from Myositis and is in recovery mode. She will promote all her upcoming projects once she recovers completely.