Telugu star Sudheer Babu’s pan India film titled ‘Harom Hara’

Director Gnanasagar Dwaraka’s upcoming film, featuring actor Sudheer Babu in the lead, has been titled ‘Harom Hara’, its makers announced on Monday.

This will be Sudheer Babu’s 18th film and is being produced by Sumanth G. Naidu under the banner of SSC (Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas).

DiDwaraka is best known for his debut film, the youthful entertainer ‘Sehari’.

Along with the title ‘Harom Hara’, the makers also released the tagline, ‘The Revolt’. Sources say that while the title appears to be spiritual, the tagline discloses the revenge aspect of the story.

The conceptual title video demonstrates the setting, backdrop, and scale of the movie.

The story is set in 1989 in Kuppam of Chittoor district. Popular places such as Subramanya Swamy Temple, Jagadamba Talkies, and a railway station are shown in the video.

The video presents Sudheer Babu in a never-seen-before mass avatar. “Inga Seppedem Ledua Sesedea” utters Sudheer Babu, when a person asks him to put an end to his silence.

The actor seems to have undergone a complete makeover for the movie. Chaitan Bharadwaj’s background score is apt.

Aravind Vishwanathan has handled the cinematography of the movie, while Ramesh Kumar G presents it.

‘Harom Hara’ will have a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.