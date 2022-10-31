New update on NTR’s 30th Film

Young Tiger NTR is on a break after the release of RRR. The top actor is not in a hurry and he is in talks with Koratala Siva for a pan-Indian film. The project got delayed as NTR suggested changes for the script that was narrated by Koratala. Things changed after the debacle of Acharya. Koratala Siva had to take up the pressure and spend time on the script. There are a lot of speculations but the project is happening. As per the latest update, the pre-production work of the project is happening on a massive scale. Anirudh is already on board as the music composer of the project. Rathnavelu handles the cinematography work and he joined the team recently.

Top production designer Sabu Cyril started his work for the film. The shoot of the film may start in December and the makers will make an official announcement soon. The lead actress is yet to be finalized and a Bollywood beauty is being considered. NTR and Koratala Siva are keen to release the project next year. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts will bankroll this prestigious project. More details awaited.