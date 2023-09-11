Samyuktha as Nyshadha “Angel is Devil” from Kalyan Ram’s Devil

Nandamuri Kalyanram is known for his knack in selecting unique scripts right from the beginning of his career is bringing another interesting film. The film titled stirringly as Devil which denotes the ferocity of the protagonist. And it comes with the tagline- The British Secret Agent.

The film’s teaser was released recently and it made us all to anticipate more from the film. The film will be released in theatres on November 24, 2023.

The talented actress Samyuktha will be playing the female lead in the film. This Malayali actress celebrating her birthday today, Monday (September 11).

Today makers unveiled the first look poster Samyuktha, wishing her a very happy birthday. She is playing the role of Nyshadha in the film. In the poster, the actress was seen in traditional look with Pooja items in hand. Samyuktha looks gorgeous in the serene poster and it promises to surprise audience.

The film is raising curiosity with every promotional content and audience eagerly waiting to witness this periodic spy thriller.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is going to play the role of a British secret agent who solves a secret in the movie ‘Devil’.

Presented by Devansh Nama, Abhishek Nama is producing and directing this period drama under the banner of Abhishek Pictures. Devil has its story, screenplay and dialogues provided by Srikanth Vissa. Harshavardhan Rameshwar is scoring the music for the film.