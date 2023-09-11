Venky moves to Sri Lanka

Victory Venkatesh is shooting for his 75th film titled Saindhav. The film is an action thriller and is directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The new schedule of the film commenced last week in Sri Lanka and the schedule lasts for 20 days. This would conclude the entire shoot of the film. Saindhav also has a strong emotional drama apart from the dose of action. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the lead antagonist and Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, and Andreah will be seen in other important roles.

Saindhav is the costliest film made in Venkatesh’s career and it is produced by Niharika Entertainment. The film is announced for December 22nd release. Venkatesh is yet to announce his next film and he will announce it after the release of Saindhav.