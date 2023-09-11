Ram in a Dual Role

Energetic Star Ram’s next film is Skanda and the film directed by Boyapati Srinu is aimed for September 28th release. Ram has been seen in two different shades in Skanda and it is unclear if the actor would be seen in a dual role or in a role with dual shades. As per the update, Ram will be seen in a dual role and the connection between them forms the real story of Skanda. The non-theatrical rights of the film are sold for record prices.

Sree Leela plays the leading lady and Thaman is the music director. Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer. Boyapati and his team are in plans to release one more trailer before the release. Skanda will clash with Chandramukhi 2, Rules Ranjan and Pedda Kaapu over the long weekend.