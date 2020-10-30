Sanchaita calls Urmila’s mindset imperial

MANSAS Trust, whose chairmain is Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, has released a letter decrying the “imperial mindset” of Sudha Gajapathi Raju, Ananda Gajapathi Raju’s second wife, and their daughter Urmila Gajapathi Raju.

In the letter, MANSAS Trust lashed out at the mother-daughter duo for barging into the Vizianagaram fort without prior information and termed it most uncalled for behaviour.

“As part of age-old tradition and customs, we were allotted front row to witness the Sirimanotsavam ceremony at the fort.Some people straigtaway walked in and occupied the front row seats without giving any prior information.They think they are from the royal family and expect to be treated like maharani and princesses,” MANSAS Trust wrote in the letter.

“Such an attitude is a reflection of a deep imperial mindset. It is unfortunate as Sirimanothsavaam procession is people’s celebrations. We live in a democracy, exhibition of such imperial attitude is painful. It is a sheer display of arrogance, complete lack of empathy and sensitivity towards the common working class people. We were courteous enough to offer them seats in the front two rows,” MANSAS Trust stated in the letter.

Further, in the letter, MANSAS Trust, stated, “The festivities belong to the people of Vizianagaram. Such imperial mindset has no place in modern progressive democratic India.

Sudha Gajapathi Raju and Urmila Gajapathi Raju watched Sirimanu procession from the Vizianagaram fort much against the displeasure of Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju. MANSAS Trust chairperson Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju was angered by the presence of the mother-daugther duo at the event and questioned the officials why were they were allowed to watch the Sirimanu procession from the Vizianagaram fort. Sanchaita is the daughter of Uma Gajapathi Raju who got divorced from Ananda Gajapati Raju three decades ago.

Both Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju and Urmila Gajapathi Raju have been at loggerheads for some time now. Urmila Gajapathi Raju said it is a “tradition in our family” to watch the procession from the fort every year. Urmila Gajapathi Raju has claimed that she is the rightful legal heir of her father Anand Gajapathi Raju.

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju has made controverisal moves, including the move to privatise the MR College, which was established in 1879.