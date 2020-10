Yupp Advert

Young actor Sudheer Babu impressed the audience with his performance in V. The actor will next be seen in Sridevi Soda Center which is a village-based entertainer. Palasa fame Karuna Kumar will direct the movie and the film’s shoot commences soon. Manisharma composes the music and the makers unveiled the motion poster of the film along with the title. Vijay Chilla & Shashi Devireddy will produce this film on 70mm Entertainments banner. The film releases next year.