Nag returning back to Bigg Boss 4 sets

King Nagarjuna kick-started the shoot of his next film Wild Dog in Manali and the schedule is expected to happen for over three weeks. He missed hosting the weekend episode of Bigg Boss 4 and Samantha replaced Nag as the host. Her hosting skills received a decent response. There are speculations that Nag will stay away from Bigg Boss 4 for the next couple of weeks. But the actor returned back to Hyderabad taking a break from the shoot of Wild Dog.

The actor is shooting for the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss 4 currently and he would fly back to Manali to join the sets of Wild Dog once he is done with the shoot of Bigg Boss 4 for this weekend. The shoot of Wild Dog is in the final stages and the film will have an early 2021 release. Solomon is the director and Nag plays the role of an NIA officer in this action thriller. Matinee Entertainments is bankrolling Wild Dog.