Sandeep Reddy’s Update about Prabhas’ Spirit

Published on September 6, 2025 by sankar

Sandeep Reddy’s Update about Prabhas’ Spirit

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has slowly emerged as a National sensation among the Telugu directors. He is completely focused on Spirit and the film features Prabhas playing the lead role as a cop. Prabhas is transforming himself while Sandeep Reddy is working on the pre-production formalities. He said that he has 70 percent of the background score ready for Spirit and he is eager to shoot the film on Prabhas.

“Getting the RR before shooting and playing it on the sets will not waste time. We will know the cut point of any shot if the background score is ready with us.I realized this when I was shooting for Kabir Singh. For Animal, almost 80 percent of the background score was ready before the shoot. Now for Spirit, 70 percent of the score is ready. It will be easy and we can save the number of working days. Prabhas is Superb and he is very transparent and sweet. I am soon starting the shoot of Spirit. I can talk more once the shoot starts” told Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The film is expected to roll later this year and it has Tripti Dimrii playing the leading lady. Spirit is jointly produced by T Series and Shri Bhadrakali Films. Harshavardhan Rameshwar is scoring the music for this high voltage cop-action drama.

