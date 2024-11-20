Sankranthiki Gave Me Immense Satisfaction: Anil Ravipudi

Venkatesh, Anil Ravipudi, and SVC are set to complete hat-trick blockbusters in their combination with Sankranthiki Vasthunnam releasing on January 14th. The release date announcement event was attended by the entire team.

Director Anil Ravipudi said that he has been treading a different path since Bhagavanth Kesari. “The applause I received as a writer and director for that film was great. Now, this movie Sankranthiki Vasthunnam also gave me immense satisfaction. Venkatesh plays an ex-cop named Chinna Raju.”

Venkatesh extended best wishes to Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaju releasing for Sankranthi. “This movie will be best family entertainer in my career.”

Producer Dil Raju expressed his strong confidence over Sankranthiki Vasthunnam becoming a big hit. “I watched 35 minutes of footage in my laptop, and I thoroughly enjoyed it,” said he.