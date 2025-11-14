Santhana Prapthirasthu Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.25/5

Small concepts can yield big results and Telugu film audience are always ready to entertain impressive concepts when told in an engaging manner. Santhana Prapthirasthu is a content-driven film which is linked to Bollywood superhit film Vicky Donor. The film has Vikranth, Chandini Chowdary, Vennela Kishore, Tharun Bhascker in the lead roles. Sanjeev Reddy is the director and Madhura Sreedhar Reddy, Nirvi Hariprasad Reddy are the producers. Santhana Prapthirasthu released today and here is the review of the film.

Story:

Chaitanya (Vikranth) works as a Software Engineer by profession and he is a soft going youngster. He is an introvert who rarely interacts with others and he stays away from girls. But he falls for Kalyani (Chandini Chowdary) at first sight. Kalyani too likes Chaitanya but her father is against him. Kalyani’s father (Muralidhar Goud) has no good opinion on software professionals and he starts searching for a government employee for her daughter. But Kalyani gets married to Chaitanya and her father comes to her with a twist. Doctors confirm the low sperm count for Chaitanya and he hides this with Kalyani. The rest of Santhana Prapthirasthu is all about what happens next.

Analysis:

Vicky Donor is a sensation in Indian cinema and the film’s success has paved the path to experiment in the similar space. Several filmmakers have experimented with such films. Santhana Prapthirasthu is a film on the similar lines of Vicky Donor. The lead actor has two challenges: winning over his father-in-law and increasing his sperm count. The director could not balance both these logics and do justice for Santhana Prapthirasthu. Chaitanya struggling to increase his sperm count is a never narrated topic in Telugu cinema. The director should have focused more on this.

The director has prepared the audience about the film’s content through the teaser and the trailer. But half of the film gets wasted without narrating the core plot. Santhana Prapthirasthu starts with the narration of Tharun Bhascker which is quite predictable. But the diction of Tharun Bhascker and comic timing of Abhinav Gomatam adds freshness. The love story between Vikranth and Chandini Chowdary is completely boring. The first half ends with the challenge of father-in-law.

The second half of Santhana Prapthirasthu starts with the entry of Vennela Kishore and it is packed with fun. The facts happening in Fertility centres are well narrated. Thagubothu Ramesh’s episode is completely boring and it offers nothing. The entertainment in the second half is a complete misfire. The emotional episodes too did not work for the film. Muralidhar Goud trying to separate his daughter and son-in-law should have been narrated better. All the subplots are badly written and they make no impact.

Performances:

Santhana Prapthirasthu is the second film for Vikranth and he did better when compared to his debut film. His body language as an introvert suited him well. Chandini Chowdary did her part well and she looked energetic in the role. Muralidhar Goud is perfect in his role and his character has enough consistency. Vennela Kishore is the only relief for the audience in the second half. Abhinav Gomatam aalso tried his best.

The music of Santhana Prapthirasthu is poor and the songs will not be remembered. The background score is decent. The director tried hard to narrate the film without any vulgar content. The writing in the second half should have been better. Santhana Prapthirasthu offers nothing new and it reminds us of Vicky Donor which released a decade ago.

