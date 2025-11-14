x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie Reviews

Santhana Prapthirasthu Movie Review

Published on November 14, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Akhanda 2 Reflects Our Desh & Dharm: Balakrishna
image
Santhana Prapthirasthu Movie Review
image
Thaman promises a perfect Feast with Akhanda 2 Interval
image
Bihar verdict: Big blow to Rahul image, while ‘Brand Modi’ stays invincible
image
Bihar Election 2025: How Nitish Kumar Achieved a Massive Positive Wave Even After 20 Years in Power

Santhana Prapthirasthu Movie Review

Santhana Prapthirasthu Movie Review

Santhana Prapthirasthu Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.25/5

Small concepts can yield big results and Telugu film audience are always ready to entertain impressive concepts when told in an engaging manner. Santhana Prapthirasthu is a content-driven film which is linked to Bollywood superhit film Vicky Donor. The film has Vikranth, Chandini Chowdary, Vennela Kishore, Tharun Bhascker in the lead roles. Sanjeev Reddy is the director and Madhura Sreedhar Reddy, Nirvi Hariprasad Reddy are the producers. Santhana Prapthirasthu released today and here is the review of the film.

Story:

Chaitanya (Vikranth) works as a Software Engineer by profession and he is a soft going youngster. He is an introvert who rarely interacts with others and he stays away from girls. But he falls for Kalyani (Chandini Chowdary) at first sight. Kalyani too likes Chaitanya but her father is against him. Kalyani’s father (Muralidhar Goud) has no good opinion on software professionals and he starts searching for a government employee for her daughter. But Kalyani gets married to Chaitanya and her father comes to her with a twist. Doctors confirm the low sperm count for Chaitanya and he hides this with Kalyani. The rest of Santhana Prapthirasthu is all about what happens next.

Analysis:

Vicky Donor is a sensation in Indian cinema and the film’s success has paved the path to experiment in the similar space. Several filmmakers have experimented with such films. Santhana Prapthirasthu is a film on the similar lines of Vicky Donor. The lead actor has two challenges: winning over his father-in-law and increasing his sperm count. The director could not balance both these logics and do justice for Santhana Prapthirasthu. Chaitanya struggling to increase his sperm count is a never narrated topic in Telugu cinema. The director should have focused more on this.

The director has prepared the audience about the film’s content through the teaser and the trailer. But half of the film gets wasted without narrating the core plot. Santhana Prapthirasthu starts with the narration of Tharun Bhascker which is quite predictable. But the diction of Tharun Bhascker and comic timing of Abhinav Gomatam adds freshness. The love story between Vikranth and Chandini Chowdary is completely boring. The first half ends with the challenge of father-in-law.

The second half of Santhana Prapthirasthu starts with the entry of Vennela Kishore and it is packed with fun. The facts happening in Fertility centres are well narrated. Thagubothu Ramesh’s episode is completely boring and it offers nothing. The entertainment in the second half is a complete misfire. The emotional episodes too did not work for the film. Muralidhar Goud trying to separate his daughter and son-in-law should have been narrated better. All the subplots are badly written and they make no impact.

Performances:

Santhana Prapthirasthu is the second film for Vikranth and he did better when compared to his debut film. His body language as an introvert suited him well. Chandini Chowdary did her part well and she looked energetic in the role. Muralidhar Goud is perfect in his role and his character has enough consistency. Vennela Kishore is the only relief for the audience in the second half. Abhinav Gomatam aalso tried his best.

The music of Santhana Prapthirasthu is poor and the songs will not be remembered. The background score is decent. The director tried hard to narrate the film without any vulgar content. The writing in the second half should have been better. Santhana Prapthirasthu offers nothing new and it reminds us of Vicky Donor which released a decade ago.

Telugu360 Rating: 2.25/5

Next Akhanda 2 Reflects Our Desh & Dharm: Balakrishna Previous Thaman promises a perfect Feast with Akhanda 2 Interval
else

TRENDING

image
Akhanda 2 Reflects Our Desh & Dharm: Balakrishna
image
Thaman promises a perfect Feast with Akhanda 2 Interval
image
Akhanda 2 Thandaavam First Single: NBK’s Divine Goosebumps

Latest

image
Akhanda 2 Reflects Our Desh & Dharm: Balakrishna
image
Santhana Prapthirasthu Movie Review
image
Thaman promises a perfect Feast with Akhanda 2 Interval
image
Bihar verdict: Big blow to Rahul image, while ‘Brand Modi’ stays invincible
image
Bihar Election 2025: How Nitish Kumar Achieved a Massive Positive Wave Even After 20 Years in Power

Most Read

image
Bihar verdict: Big blow to Rahul image, while ‘Brand Modi’ stays invincible
image
Bihar Election 2025: How Nitish Kumar Achieved a Massive Positive Wave Even After 20 Years in Power
image
Chandrababu’s Vision Takes Centre Stage at the CII Partnership Summit in Vizag

Related Articles

Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts