x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Thaman promises a perfect Feast with Akhanda 2 Interval

Published on November 14, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Akhanda 2 Reflects Our Desh & Dharm: Balakrishna
image
Santhana Prapthirasthu Movie Review
image
Thaman promises a perfect Feast with Akhanda 2 Interval
image
Bihar verdict: Big blow to Rahul image, while ‘Brand Modi’ stays invincible
image
Bihar Election 2025: How Nitish Kumar Achieved a Massive Positive Wave Even After 20 Years in Power

Thaman promises a perfect Feast with Akhanda 2 Interval

Thaman promises a perfect Feast with Akhanda 2 Interval

The first single from Akhanda 2 is out today and the team interacted with the media through an event in Mumbai. The film’s music composer Thaman announced that the interval episode will offer goosebumps for the audience. “The interval reel is enough for the audience and it is worth Rs 500 for the audience. They can just watch the interval episode and walk out of the theatre. Balayya and Boyapati garu’s combo is the most brilliant one” told Thaman.

Boyapati Sreenu called Akhanda 2 a pan world film for the audience. Balakrishna heaped praise on the entire team who worked hard for the project. Akhanda 2 is slated for a record release across the globe on December 5th in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil languages. 14 Reels Plus have invested big money on the film and they have closed the theatrical and the non-theatrical deals of Akhanda 2. Balakrishna’s performance and Boyapati’s narration are the major highlights of Akhanda 2.

Next Santhana Prapthirasthu Movie Review Previous Bihar verdict: Big blow to Rahul image, while ‘Brand Modi’ stays invincible
else

TRENDING

image
Akhanda 2 Reflects Our Desh & Dharm: Balakrishna
image
Thaman promises a perfect Feast with Akhanda 2 Interval
image
Akhanda 2 Thandaavam First Single: NBK’s Divine Goosebumps

Latest

image
Akhanda 2 Reflects Our Desh & Dharm: Balakrishna
image
Santhana Prapthirasthu Movie Review
image
Thaman promises a perfect Feast with Akhanda 2 Interval
image
Bihar verdict: Big blow to Rahul image, while ‘Brand Modi’ stays invincible
image
Bihar Election 2025: How Nitish Kumar Achieved a Massive Positive Wave Even After 20 Years in Power

Most Read

image
Bihar verdict: Big blow to Rahul image, while ‘Brand Modi’ stays invincible
image
Bihar Election 2025: How Nitish Kumar Achieved a Massive Positive Wave Even After 20 Years in Power
image
Chandrababu’s Vision Takes Centre Stage at the CII Partnership Summit in Vizag

Related Articles

Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts