Thaman promises a perfect Feast with Akhanda 2 Interval

The first single from Akhanda 2 is out today and the team interacted with the media through an event in Mumbai. The film’s music composer Thaman announced that the interval episode will offer goosebumps for the audience. “The interval reel is enough for the audience and it is worth Rs 500 for the audience. They can just watch the interval episode and walk out of the theatre. Balayya and Boyapati garu’s combo is the most brilliant one” told Thaman.

Boyapati Sreenu called Akhanda 2 a pan world film for the audience. Balakrishna heaped praise on the entire team who worked hard for the project. Akhanda 2 is slated for a record release across the globe on December 5th in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil languages. 14 Reels Plus have invested big money on the film and they have closed the theatrical and the non-theatrical deals of Akhanda 2. Balakrishna’s performance and Boyapati’s narration are the major highlights of Akhanda 2.