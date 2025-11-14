Akhanda 2 Reflects Our Desh & Dharm: Balakrishna

Nata Simham Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Sreenu, who together delivered a hat-trick of blockbusters, are set to enthrall audiences once again with Akhanda 2, which marks the fourth film in their collaboration. The film’s first song, The Thaandavam, was released today in Mumbai.

Boyapati Sreenu expressed his happiness at beginning the promotions in Mumbai, calling the city the cultural runway for films. He said, “Akhanda 2 is the Atma and Paramatma of the nation. It’s a movie that can be watched with the entire family. It reflects our faith, Veda, Desh, Dharma, and Daivam.”

Balakrishna affirmed that Akhanda 2 will emphasize Sanatana Dharma. He stated, “Our Dharma tells us to speak only the truth and never bend before Adharma. This is my fourth movie with Boyapati and fifth movie with Thaman. We shot the movie in just 130 days in tough conditions across various locations, including forests in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and also in Georgia.”

The movie is slated for release on December 5th.