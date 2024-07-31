x
Saradhi dares Jagan to come for debate in Assembly

Minister for Housing, Information and Public Relations, Kolusu Pardha Saradhi, on Wednesday dared former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to come for debate on the health department in the Assembly. He said that the state government is ready for debate on the health department in the last five years under Jagan Mohan Reddy’s regime.

The Minister alleged that the previous YSR Congress government did not pay money to the Arogyasri hospitals forcing them to stop treatment. Arogyasri implementation in the last five years was stopped several times, the minister said. The hospitals association had issued warnings to the state government for payment of fees, he said.

The Minister further said that Arogyasri was not implemented across the state in the last five years. Several hospitals have stopped the Arogyasri for several months, the minister said. He is ready to prove this charge in the assembly if Jagan Mohan Reddy attends the Assembly session.

He said the previous government did not clear bills for the Arogyasri hospitals for several months in the last five years. It was only after the hospitals stopped taking cases on Arogyasri, the government released partial funds, he said.

He said that people of the state have high hopes for the NDA government in the state. People voted for Chandrababu Naidu, Narendra Modi and Pawan Kalyan, he said. The three leaders were committed to giving quality health to the people, the minister said. He further said that health was the top priority of the three leaders.

The Government of India is also giving highest priority to health, the minister said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to giving quality health to the people, the minister said. He further said that chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan were also committed to give quality health to the people. This government lives and works for the people, Saradhi said.

