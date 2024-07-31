x
Kishan Reddy launches ‘Prashnistunna Telangana’ campaign and farmers helpline

Published on July 31, 2024 by

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Investigates Land Grab Allegations of YSR family
Official release date of Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel
Pan-Indian title for Nani’s Next?
Sukumar and team skips a song in Pushpa 2: The Rule
Thandel team waiting for Special Permissions

Kishan Reddy launches ‘Prashnistunna Telangana’ campaign and farmers helpline

Union Coal Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy launched a help line for farmers, to address the complaints relating to farm loan waiver. In an obvious attempt to discredit Congress Government over farm loan waiver, BJP Telangana unit has come up with this idea.

“Congress came into power by promising Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver to all the farmers. But after coming into power, it is fooling farmers and denying farm loan waiver by citing various reasons. To address these issues we have launched a helpline for farmers,” said Union Minister Kishan Reddy, after launching the helpline at BJP office in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

“During Assembly campaign, Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, said that total Rs 2 lakh farm loans will be waived off in one go on the occasion of Sonia Gandhi’s birthday. But it has been eight months, and still farm loan waiver promise hasn’t been fulfilled completely,” complained Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief.

Also Read : Ponnam targets Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay

“There is also no clarity on what criteria farm loan waiver is done. As a result lakhs of farmers have received farm loan waiver and are anxious about their increasing debt burden. Instead of misleading farmers, Congress Government should immediately fulfil Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver to all the eligibile farmers. It should also implement Rythu Bharosa promise of Rs 15,000 per acre, Rs 15,000 for tenant farmers and Rs 12,000 per acre for agriculture labourers,” demanded Kishan Reddy.

Besides launching helpline for farmers, Kishan Reddy launched ‘Prashnisthunna Telangana’ campaign, directing farmers to question Revanth Reddy on farmers issues.

Farmers who want to raise their issues or who want to know about their farm loan waiver can call Telangana BJP’s helpline 8886100097.

