Sarath Babu in Recovery Mode

Veteran actor Sarath Babu is unwell from the past few days and his family members rushed him to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad. There are lot of rumors about the actor’s health. His sister responded for the first time saying that Sarath Babu is recovering well. She asked everyone not to believe in the rumors that are speculated on social media.

“There is no truth in the rumors on social media. Sarath Babu is recovering and he has been shifted to room from ICU. We are expecting a speedy recovery and he would meet the media. I request everyone not to believe in the rumors” told his sister.