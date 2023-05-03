Each And Every Craft In Ugram Will Impress: Naresh

Ugram brings the super hit combination of Naresh and Vijay Kanakamedala after Naandhi. Back then, Naandhi got so much of critical acclaim as well as commercial success. The team is confident of repeating the feat. Naresh had interacted with the media on the occasion of the film release.

Naresh says he is so confident about the film. “I am very confident. After watching the movie, audience will talk about each craft separately. Sricharan worked hard for almost two and a half months and made a very new sound. Also Brahma Kadali, editor Sid, Prasad, and Abburi Ravi worked together as a team. After Naandhi, the expectations on the whole team increased. We have worked hard to meet those expectations,” he said.

He says he played three different roles in the film. “I will be seen in a role with three variations. It will be done in a time span of five years. He loves a girl while training as a SI, then gets married and has a daughter. Vijay also increased my weight a bit because I thought men would gain weight after marriage. First I did CI, then SI, and finally I did a role with short hair,” he revealed.

He also said the combination with Vijay Kanakamedala will continue. “We will continue the hashtag #NareshVijay. There will be a third film after we complete our commitments. Vijay understands me and my body language like no other. We already finalized a look for our third film,” he announced.