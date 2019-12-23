Sarileru Neekevvaru Anthem: Emotionally Packed

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s next project Sarileru Neekevvaru is announced for Sankranthi 2020 release and is directed by Anil Ravipudi. Mahesh Babu essays the role of an Army Major in this action thriller which delivers a strong message for the society. The fourth single ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru Anthem’ has been unveiled today. The song is emotionally packed and it narrates about the sacrifices of a soldier.

Devi Sri Prasad composed a beautiful tune and penned some emotional lyrics for the theme song. A team of an orchestra from Europe worked specially for this song. Mahesh Babu looks promising in Army costumes and the song is shot across the beautiful Kashmir locations. On the whole, Sarileru Neekevvaru Anthem is a perfect song to explain the characterization of Mahesh in the film. The post-production work is currently on and the film releases on January 11th 2020. Rashmika is the leading lady.