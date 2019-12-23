Naidu says ‘Jai Amaravati’: Is it a political risk?

After six days of farmers’ agitation, TDP National President N Chandrababu Naidu visited and announced his support for pro-Amaravati protests in Core Capital region villages. He joined farmers and shouted ‘Jai Amaravati’. This is what CM Jaganmohan Reddy has been waiting eagerly to brand Naidu as an enemy of backward regions of North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. Jagan Reddy has already branded Amaravati as a massive real estate venture of Naidu to promote one particular caste. Now, Naidu has to do a lot of explaining on how he ensured decentralisation of economic development in remote corners of the state. He recalled how Vizag was developed as Financial Capital during his regime and how industrial development was spread in backward regions.

Chandrababu said that he had lot of hopes on Amaravati developing as a future global scale city because of its inherent advantages. But now, the scene has dramatically reversed on account of oppressive policies of the YCP government. Naidu said that it would be a total lie to say that there is no money to construct Amaravati. It is a self-financing city which will have 10,000 acres of highly-priced commercial space once Capital City takes shape. Without spending a single rupee of the government, Amaravati has potential to become an international city. But Jagan is crushing it for political revenge.