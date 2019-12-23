Botsa continues sarcasm on Naidu and Capital farmers

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana appealed to the agitating farmers of Amaravati not to remain in the trap of Chandrababu Naidu. He said that Naidu and TDP leaders grabbed the fertile lands of Capital City farmers in the name of land pooling and false promises of global city development. The Minister asked why Naidu failed to construct permanent capital in five long years. Why is Naidu now provoking farmers to demand Secretariat in Amaravati. Naidu himself is saying that the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and IT companies brought in massive development in Hyderabad. Unfortunately, Naidu is visiting protesting farmers and shedding crocodile tears. Naidu pushed AP into Rs 1.90 lakh cr debts but he spent only Rs 5,000 Cr on Amaravati which shows his lack of commitment to Capital City.

Botsa told farmers that the lands would be developed and returnable plots would be given to them. He asserted that their government is not here to protect one particular caste or one particular religion. It would work for the all round development of all regions. The Minister dismissed Amaravati farmers’ agitation as very insignificant. The farmers should at least now realise their mistake and stop their protests. Botsa accused the media of over highlighting the protests in Capital City limits. He assured farmers to develop Amaravati as an educational hub.