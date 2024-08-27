x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Saripodhaa Has A Linear Screenplay: Nani

Published on August 27, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
SS Rajamouli about Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi in Legal Troubles?
image
Allu Aravind solves the troubles for Pushpa 2 in AP
image
All Eyes on Sukumar’s Speech
image
RGV gets a Relief from High Court

Saripodhaa Has A Linear Screenplay: Nani

Nani and Vivek Athreya joined hands for the second time for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. While their first movie Ante Sundaraniki was a wholesome family entertainer, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is an exciting thriller laced with emotions.

Nani respects the audience’s verdict for Ante Sundaraniki and says the result helped them to work on their mistakes. “Failure is an inevitable part of the journey in any creative field. While we don’t work to make flops, it’s important to acknowledge that failures make us stronger, more cautious, and ultimately better at our craft. Unlike Ante Sundaraniki, Saripodhaa has a linear screenplay with straight story-telling.”

Nani heaps praises on his co-stars and also the technicians of the movie. “You will watch the movie multiple times, just for SJ Suryah’s intense dubbing for his character. Priyanka and Murali Sharma’s characters are also equally significant. The emotional core of the film is further enriched by the strong sister bond portrayed by Aditi. The sibling emotion is one of the film’s strongest elements. Jakes Bejoy’s work took the movie to the next level.”

Nani also revealed his character in the movie as an LIC agent.

Next Kavitha Walks Out of Jail, Emotional Reunion with Family Previous Jay Shah to Become Youngest ICC Chairman
else

TRENDING

image
SS Rajamouli about Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi in Legal Troubles?
image
Allu Aravind solves the troubles for Pushpa 2 in AP

Latest

image
SS Rajamouli about Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi in Legal Troubles?
image
Allu Aravind solves the troubles for Pushpa 2 in AP
image
All Eyes on Sukumar’s Speech
image
RGV gets a Relief from High Court

Most Read

image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam
image
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt
image
Indrakeeladri Saree Scam: 33,686 Sarees Missing

Related Articles

Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024 Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations