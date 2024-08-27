Saripodhaa Has A Linear Screenplay: Nani

Nani and Vivek Athreya joined hands for the second time for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. While their first movie Ante Sundaraniki was a wholesome family entertainer, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is an exciting thriller laced with emotions.

Nani respects the audience’s verdict for Ante Sundaraniki and says the result helped them to work on their mistakes. “Failure is an inevitable part of the journey in any creative field. While we don’t work to make flops, it’s important to acknowledge that failures make us stronger, more cautious, and ultimately better at our craft. Unlike Ante Sundaraniki, Saripodhaa has a linear screenplay with straight story-telling.”

Nani heaps praises on his co-stars and also the technicians of the movie. “You will watch the movie multiple times, just for SJ Suryah’s intense dubbing for his character. Priyanka and Murali Sharma’s characters are also equally significant. The emotional core of the film is further enriched by the strong sister bond portrayed by Aditi. The sibling emotion is one of the film’s strongest elements. Jakes Bejoy’s work took the movie to the next level.”

Nani also revealed his character in the movie as an LIC agent.