Sarkaru Vaari Paata Mass Song Shoot Underway

Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the most awaited films releasing this summer. The film being helmed by Parasuram will hit the cinemas on May 12th. Interim, the team opted for aggressive promotions, as there is less than one month left for the film’s release.

Shoot of a mass song on the lead pair- Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh is underway in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, under the choreography of Sekhar master. A vibrant set was built by art director AS Prakash for the song rendered by S Thaman.

While Thaman scored a perfect mass number, Sekhar master makes it much more appealing on screen with his choreography. Of course, it’s going to be a feast to see Mahesh Babu enacting graceful moves.