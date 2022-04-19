Samantha’s special homework for Shaakuntalam

Samantha will next be seen in a pan-Indian periodic drama titled Shaakuntalam and the film is directed by Gunasekhar. The shooting portions are wrapped up and the post-production formalities are happening at a faster pace. Samantha dubbed for her role in Telugu and the actress was trained for three months to get the right diction. To get the right pronunciation, Gunasekhar’s team hired experts and Samantha was trained well before she dubbed for her role.

After Gunasekhar was impressed with her dubbing session, the actress completed the dubbing in Telugu for her role. The actress also kept enough hard work to slip into the role of Shaakuntalam. Dev Mohan and Allu Arha will be seen in other important roles. Gunasekhar and Dil Raju are the producers of Shaakuntalam and the release date will be announced soon. Samantha is currently shooting for Yasodha which too is a pan-Indian film.