Sathi Gani Rendu Yekaralu Teaser: Confusion, Comedy and Violence

Mythri Movie Makers, who gave hits like Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy announced their first OTT project titled Sathi Gani Rendu Yekaralu will be releasing on March 17th. The production house joined forces with leading OTT platform aha for this maiden venture.

The film is directed by Abhinav Danda, and is set against the backdrop of the small village, Kollur. Today makers unveiled the intriguing teaser. Teaser begins with Sathi selling all the valuables in the house for money, then he thinks to sell the 2 acres land he has. The film is all about his land and what issues he faces with it.

The fun filled ride with an exhilarating cut impressed the audience. The arresting background score and the rich visuals are main attraction. It looks like it’s going to have unexpected thrills and turns beautifully woven into story.

Touted to be a dark comedy, it features ‘Pushpa fame’ Jagadeesh Bandari in the lead, in a never-seen-before role. Sathi Gani Rendu Yekaralu boasts an ensemble cast including Vennela Kishore, Bithri Sathi, Mohana Sree Suraaga, Raj Tirandasu and Aneesha Dama among others.