Satya Dev Dream debut in Bollywood with Stellar act in Ram Setu

Satya Dev made his Bollywood debut in ‘Ram Setu’, which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film is released recently in the theaters. The science-fiction drama impressed the audience with honest storytelling.

Everyone was taken aback by the main character’s stellar performance. Satya Dev has a significant role in the film. And both critics and audiences lauded his pivotal role in the film. Satya Dev plays A.P, a bearded, jumpy man who helps Aryan (Akshay Kumar) and his colleague. Everyone can’t stop whistling for the actor by the end of the film.

This is yet another feather in his cap this year, following a breakthrough performance in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s godfather. The Godfather was also released in Hindi and was well liked by the audience. With this dream debut, many B-town offers will undoubtedly follow this young and passionate actor.