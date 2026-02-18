Satya Dev’s SD15 pooja ceremony: Begins with Anil Ravipudi ceremonial clap

The fresh pairing of Satyadev and Faria Abdullah has already generated interest among film enthusiasts. They are coming together for the first time in this yet-untitled entertainer, tentatively titled “SD15.”

Launched with traditional pooja ceremony in Hyderabad, the film began on an auspicious note with industry well-wishers in attendance. The ceremonial first clap by Anil Ravipudi added excitement to the occasion, while the production team initiated the shoot with great enthusiasm.

Director Lakshminarayana Puttamchetty clarified that the film is crafted as a joyful entertainer meant to spread positivity and laughter. He assured that regular shooting schedules would commence soon and emphasized that the narrative would present Satyadev in a refreshing avatar alongside Faria Abdullah.

Adding to the anticipation, Ram Miriyala’s music is expected to elevate the film’s appeal. With two songs already completed successfully, the team believes the soundtrack will complement the lead pair’s chemistry and enhance the overall entertainment quotient.

The film is produced by Trishul Visionary Studios. The film also stars Viva Harsha, SS Kanchi and Suresh Guru in key roles. SD15 will kickstart the shoot soon. More details will be announced soon.