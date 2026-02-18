Ambati Rambabu Released on Bail in Sankranti Lucky Draw Case

YSR Congress Party leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu was released from Rajahmundry Central Jail on Wednesday after securing bail in the Sankranti lucky draw case. His release comes after a series of legal proceedings in multiple cases registered against him over the past few weeks.

Rambabu was initially arrested for making objectionable remarks against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. While he obtained bail in that case, he was subsequently arrested in connection with other pending cases. One of them related to an incident during a protest against the proposed PPP model for medical colleges, where he was accused of obstructing officials and behaving in a confrontational manner with police personnel. Bail was granted in that case as well.

However, before he could walk free, another case surfaced based on a complaint filed by a Jana Sena leader. The complaint alleged irregularities in a Sankranti lucky draw event that took place in Sattenapalli during Rambabu’s tenure as minister. He was remanded in this case and remained in judicial custody until he secured bail on Wednesday.

After stepping out of jail, Rambabu accused sections within the government of attempting to prevent his release. He alleged that efforts were made to keep him behind bars through successive cases. He said he was prepared to face imprisonment for as long as necessary and expressed confidence that justice would prevail.

Rambabu spent nearly three weeks in jail, marking the first time in his four-decade political career that he had been incarcerated. Party leaders, including former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar and several YSRCP members, visited him during his time in custody. According to party sources, Rambabu is expected to meet former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.