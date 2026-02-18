Anudeep wasted a Golden Opportunity

Young Telugu director Anudeep KV shot to fame with Jathi Ratnalu and the film was a massive blockbuster. His funny one-liners and web interviews during promotions made him a star. He also dominated his lead actors during promotions. He teamed up with Vishwak Sen for Funky and the film released last Friday. Trade circles and Tollywood producers are left surprised with the film’s openings despite Anudeep’s interviews going viral on social media.

Top production house Sithara Entertainments backed the film and with Vishwak Sen in the lead role, the film also had Kayadu Lohar as the leading lady. The film failed to register decent numbers. The biggest blunder was the film’s trailer as it made it clear that the film will offer nothing except some funny one-liners. The film as predicted received poor response and it was rejected badly. Funky is one of the biggest flops in the careers of Vishwak Sen and Anudeep.

Anudeep has wasted a great opportunity. Many of them are unaware but the script was rejected by several producers and actors. Still, Anudeep was confident on it and it was Naga Vamsi who came to back the project. Anudeep should have worked on the script as the writing sounded very lazy and outdated. He will find it tough to find a promising young actor and a prominent production house for his next if he continues to be lazy enough.