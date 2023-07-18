SC posts Gangi Reddy bail petition to September

The Supreme Court on Tuesday posted Erra Gangi Reddy’s bail petition to the second week of September this year. Gangi Reddy is the prime accused in the murder of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

The Supreme Court also clubbed another petition seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail to Kadapa MP, Y S Avinash Reddy in the same murder. The court said that it would hear both the petitions together. The court also refused the plea for separate hearing on the petitions.

The court had also directed the CBI to produce its final charge sheet on the investigation. The final charge sheet was submitted to the Telangana high court on June 30, the last day of investigation fixed by the Supreme Court. The CBI had named Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskara Reddy as Accused 8 and 7 respectively in the case.

The Supreme Court told the CBI to file counters to the petition seeking cancellation of Avinash bail. The court wanted the CBI to file its counter seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail of Avinash Reddy.

With the court’s decision to hear both the petitions together, Gangi Reddy would have to wait till September to know the fate of his bail petition. At the same time, Avinash Reddy got a relief as he could avail the anticipatory bail granted to him by the Telangana high court.

Avinash Reddy is scheduled to attend the monsoon session of the Parliament starting on July 20 and scheduled to continue till August 11.