Pic Talk : Rajinikanth’s Viral Picture From Maldives Holiday

Superstar Rajinikanth is known for his simplicity and he proves it again. Rajinikanth after finishing his shoot for Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam went on a holiday to the Maldives. He was spotted in very comfortable wear, a shot and a t-shirt on the Maldivian beaches. The pictures are viral on social media and fans are lauding the actor for his simplicity and humility. Rajinikanth is holidaying in the Maldives since last week. His upcoming films are Jailer, under Nelson Dilipkumar’s direction and Lal Salaam is in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s direction.

