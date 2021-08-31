Seetimaarr trailer packs a punch

Ram Pothineni has released the trailer of Seetimaarr. The video is a mix of action and emotional scenes.

It gives glimpses of the struggle of an all-woman kabaddi team coached by Gopichand and the support they get from the character played by Tamannah.

Gopichand faces struggle on and off ground and how he manages them successfully seem to be the crux of the movie, going by the trailer.

The sports-drama film is directed by Sampath Nandi. Digangana Suryavanshi plays the role of a reporter. The film is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Silver Screen, with music by Mani Sharma. It will release on September 10.

Apart from Tamannaah and Gopichand, the film also features Bhumika Chawla, Digangana and Rahman in pivotal roles.