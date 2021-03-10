Sekhar Kammula Gives Clarity on ‘Saranga Dariya’ Komala!

For a few days, the song ‘Saranga Dariya’ from the upcoming film ‘Love Story’ is in news. ‘Relare’ program singer Komala accused that Sekhar Kammula and Suddala Ashok Teja didn’t tell her that her song is being used by them, before releasing the promo.

Getting into the story, Saranga Dariya is an old folk song introduced to the people by Komala through the singing program Relare. However, she is not the one who penned lyrics or gave music for the song. She got it from her grandmother and introduced it to the people through the program.

After Komala speaking on this, social media users showed concern on her and started sharing the news. Finally, director Sekhar Kammula, who is helming Love Story has responded. He thanked the whole movie team along with Komala and said that they asked Komala to sing the song earlier.

“We called Komala and asked her to sing the song. But she said she cannot come as she is suffering from cold. Also, she asked for credits and money for which we said okay,” Kammula said. As Komala didn’t attend the venue to sing the song because of her health issues, Kammula said she will be given credits and money for introducing the song to them.