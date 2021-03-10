Superstars Come in Support of Sharwanand’s Sreekaram

Young Hero Sharwanand’s Sreekaram is getting support from all quarters as it nears the release tomorrow. After the support of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Minister KTR, it is the turn of Young Rebel Star Prabhas and Mega Powerstar Ram Charan. They took to social media to send their best wishes to the team for tomorrow.

“For Sharwanand, my brother! All the best…Watched a sneak peek of #Sreekaram and I loved it. Best wishes to the entire team,” Prabhas posted on his Facebook page.

“It’s brave of Sharwa to take such a noble thought to the masses. #Sreekaram is a perfect blend of all emotions backed by heartwarming performances. It’s a must-watch film for everyone with their friends & family,” Ram Charan posted on Twitter.

Sreekaram carries a good message about the importance of Agriculture. It is a subject that is too relevant to our times when farmers are shying away from getting their sons into their own noble profession. The movie with such a noble message definitely deserves the support it is getting.