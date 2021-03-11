Naga Chaitanya’s heroine for Naga Shaurya

Young producer Mahesh Koneru locked Naga Shaurya for an interesting film Police Vari Hecharika. Rajendra Kolusu is the director and the pre-production work is going on at a fast pace. The makers locked Divyansha Kaushik for the heroine’s role. She was seen in Naga Chaitanya’s Majili and her performance was well appreciated. But she did not sign any Telugu project after the release of Majili.

The project rolls this year and the movie will be wrapped up in a single schedule. Divyansha is all excited about her next Telugu movie. Naga Shaurya is busy with Lakshya and Varudu Kaavalenu.