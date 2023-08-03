Sensational business deals for Mangalavaram

Two small films Samajavaragamana and Baby surprised the trade circles of Tollywood with the theatrical business. Samajavaragamana is leaving the makers in huge profits and Baby is expected to collect the magical mark of Rs 50 crores with its theatrical share. The success of these films also gave a huge boost for the distributors and exhibitors. Now all eyes are focused on one more small film Mangalavaram. RX 100 sensation Ajay Bhupathi directed this interesting attempt and the film is expected to release very soon.

As per the information we hear, almost all the top producers and distributors are in the race to acquire the theatrical rights of Mangalavaram after the teaser was out. They approached Ajay Bhupathi who is also a producer of Mangalavaram. The makers are currently closing the non-theatrical deals and the theatrical business is expected to be closed soon. Ajay Bhupathi disappointed the audience with his second film Maha Samudram but Mangalavaram is carrying huge expectations.

Ajay Bhupathi is in no hurry as Mangalavaram gained the needed buzz. He will close the deals soon. The film’s release date too will be announced very soon. Payal Rajput and Ajmal Ameer played the lead roles in this thriller. Kantara fame Ajneesh Loknath is scoring the music for Mangalavaram.