Sesh’s Dacoit Day 2: Solid Hold

The box office trajectory of Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit, directed by Shaneil Deo, is turning more impressive. After a strong opening, Day 2 reports indicate solid hold. In fact, the second day collections are almost equal to day one.

In the Telugu states, the movie sees exceptional occupancy rates. In overseas, the film has crossed $1 million, including a massive $760K from the USA market alone. A major highlight is the Hindi version’s performance. The film has shown a rare upward trend

This phenomenal response indicates positive word of mouth. In fact, early bookings indicate much bigger numbers loading for day three.