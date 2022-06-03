Seven from Hyderabad killed in K’taka road accident

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed shock over the ghastly road accident that claimed lives of seven from Hyderabad in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district on Friday and announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to their families.

A private bus coming to Hyderabad from Goa caught fire after a head-on collision with a DCM van near Kamalapur Friday morning.

According to reports reaching here, the bus fell into a ditch after the collision and caught fire. Twenty people were injured in the accident and they have been admitted to a hospital at Gulbarga.

A group of people from Secunderabad here had gone to Goa for a tour last week and were returning home when the tragedy struck them.

KCR has condoled the death of people and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

He announced Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured. He also directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take necessary steps in this regard.

The chief minister has directed ministers Harish Rao and Srinivas Yadav to take steps for transportation of the bodies and for best possible treatment to the injured.

Earlier, soon after coming to know of the incident, the Chief Minister alerted the government administration and instructed them to take up rescue operations immediately. He directed the authorities to coordinate with Karnataka government officials and provide the required medical treatment to the injured persons in the accident.

The chief secretary asked the district collector of Sangareddy to coordinate with counterpart of Karnataka and arrange to shift the bodies and injured.