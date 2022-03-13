Seven years of politics – where is Jana Sena today?

The Jana Sena was formed on March 14, 2014, by actor Pawan Kalyan, after a long wait by his fans. He started the political party out of strong urge to be in politics and out of failure in Praja Rajyam Party experiment.

People, particularly his fans, expected that the Jana Sena would not be another Praja Rajyam Party. There was a huge crowd at the Hitech city in Hyderabad on March 14, 2014, when Pawan Kalyan launched the party in a filmy style.

Having launched the party ahead of 2014 general elections and in the midst of bifurcation of the state, Pawan Kalyan did not contest the elections. He backed the BJP initially and later supported the TDP in that election.

After the elections, he first broke the alliance with the BJP in 2018 on the Special Category Status demand. Later, in the same year, he broke the alliance with the TDP too.

In 2019, ahead of the general elections, he had aligned with the two Left parties here and went all the way to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, where he met BSP supremo Mayawati and aligned with the party.

It was said that with Che Guevara ideology in mind, Pawan Kalyan would continue to be with the Left parties and the BSP. But it too failed immediately after the 2019 general elections, where he was defeated in the two seats that he contested.

Again after the 2019 general elections, Pawan Kalyan renewed the alliance with the BJP. However, with the 2024 general elections he is said to be moving towards the TDP, though he did not make any statement yet.

Pawan Kalyan would be celebrating his party’s seventh formation day on Monday near Mangalagiri in Guntur district. It is not known where he would be after that and with whom he would go for the 2024 general elections.

In all, in the last seven years, he appeared directionless and without a clear ideology and known inconsistency. The next two years are going to be crucial for any political party in Andhra Pradesh, as elections are scheduled in 2024, it is to be seen curiously where would he land in the state politics.