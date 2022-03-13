Much awaited MLAs meet with Jagan on March 15

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to meet his party MLAs and the MLCs on March 15. This would be his second meeting after the 2019 elections and first meeting after he formed the government.

The meeting would be held in the conference hall of the AP Assembly building on the day, in which both the MLAs and MLCs would be present.

The MLAs have been asking for the meeting for several months as they are hardly getting a chance to meet the chief minister to represent the issues concerning their constituencies.

The MLAs are also not happy with Jagan’s style of governance where the chief minister is directly giving all the benefits to the people without the role of the MLAs.

It is alleged that Jagan is inaccessible to the MLAs, except for those who are close to the chief minister and the top leadership of the party. It is said that over 100 MLAs have not met Jagan Mohan Reddy in person in the last three years.

While the MLCs have at least met Jagan twice, the MLAs had no chance to meet their leader and share their grievances.

So March 15 is going to be a golden opportunity for the majority of the MLAs to meet their leader in person. However, it is not sure whether Jagan would give them the opportunity to meet them individually.