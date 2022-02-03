Shah Rukh Khan’s Dream Project Loading

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan tasted several debacles and he had no releases since 2018. The actor is currently shooting for Pathan and Atlee’s film which are in shooting mode. The top actor has been keen to work with top filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani from the past few years. The discussions are on and the project is finalized recently. This happens to be the dream project of Shah Rukh and the shoot of the film commences in March 2022.

A massive Punjab village set is being constructed in Mumbai Film City for the shoot. The film will also be shot in Budapest and London. Taapsee Pannu will romance Shah Rukh Khan in this untitled film. Shah Rukh missed an opportunity to work with Rajkumar Hirani in Munnabhai MBBS and they are now all set to work together finally. Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani will produce the film jointly.